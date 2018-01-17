Cherokee County Schools' Twitter account has no chill (again)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Here we go again.

Cherokee County students waited Wednesday afternoon for word that they, like most school districts in the metro Atlanta area, wouldn't have school on Thursday after an inch of snow blanketed the metro Atlanta area.

Students took to Twitter to voice their opinion.

You should uhh.... Cancel school Friday ;) — Bobby_Janson (@TheOGBobby) January 17, 2018

i can not go to school in these conditions we could all die from black ice on the road. if our bus crashes tomorrow and they die i will sue. — Parker Bradshaw (@ParkerBradsha12) January 17, 2018

Can you announce it before it gets dark so i can decide what to do or more importantly what not to do? — William King (@William112326) January 17, 2018

Cherokee County Schools, which is no stranger to the controversy, started to get a little "salty."

So we’re here again. You asking me the same questions with the same misspellings. You telling me Cobb’s closed, there’s ice, it’s cold. And me with the same answer: do your homework. If a decision is made, you’ll be the first 21K on Twitter to know. Scout’s honor. #SafeCherokee pic.twitter.com/7aMRrj0qOJ — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 17, 2018

They played dumb:

No... is something going on? Is that why everyone is tweeting at me? — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 17, 2018

They put on the charm.

But you cared enough to find a meme for me. Aww. 😘 — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 17, 2018

They made friends

If I was responsible for grades, too, this answer would get 💯. — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 17, 2018

They used their teaching skills:

And never start a grammar war without punctuation. pic.twitter.com/o1DdqUvliQ — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 17, 2018

They asked probing questions:

Why was she at Walmart????? — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 17, 2018

People took notice:

Straight up savages run this account 🤧😂😂 — madisson (@madisso90325101) January 17, 2018

Finally, right around 5 p.m., word came down:

Due to the NWS Special Weather Statement warning of extremely hazardous driving conditions and the extension of the wind chill advisory, the Cherokee County School District is closed on Thursday, January 18, 2018 for both students and staff. #SafeCherokee — Cherokee Co. Schools (@CherokeeSchools) January 17, 2018

There was rejoicing:

See?? You hear all those children shouting with joy?? 😂👍🏻 #SafeCherokee — Amy Hickman (@amybhickman) January 17, 2018

god bless — Vinnie (@vinnieischill) January 17, 2018

thanks for canceling bc I didn’t do my hw:)) — Sophie (@ssophiesisson) January 17, 2018

i had three projects due tomorrow so thank you god bless because i didn’t do them lol — jordan reiner (@JordynReiner) January 17, 2018

GOD BLESS YOU!!! — lol (@whynotm13329708) January 17, 2018

YUSSS!!! Finna watch all the twilight movies 😤😤😤😤 — skylar (@skylara_styles) January 17, 2018

Some, however, have already started on the next project:

