Cherokee County Schools' Twitter account has no chill (again)

The storm on social media

Phillip Kish , WXIA 7:43 PM. EST January 17, 2018

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Here we go again.

Cherokee County students waited Wednesday afternoon for word that they, like most school districts in the metro Atlanta area, wouldn't have school on Thursday after an inch of snow blanketed the metro Atlanta area.

Students took to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Cherokee County Schools, which is no stranger to the controversy, started to get a little "salty."

They played dumb:

They put on the charm.

They made friends

They used their teaching skills:

They asked probing questions:

People took notice:

Finally, right around 5 p.m., word came down:

There was rejoicing:

Some, however, have already started on the next project:

