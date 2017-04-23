A Cool & Showery Start To The Week
This week will start on a cool and showery note with mostly cloudy skies and highs barely reaching 70 today. This area of low pressure will gradually exit the area during the day tomorrow giving way to clearing skies by the evening. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s before more showers and storms move in for Thursday. Big time heat arrives again by next weekend.
WMAZ 5:30 AM. EDT April 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two killed in Putnam car accident
-
Showers and storms continue tonight
-
Former sheriff arrested in Twiggs Co.
-
Exit 149 Byron Accident
-
Power Station Fire
-
G-Day spring football game in Athens
-
Lizella man arrested after high speed chase
-
More than 100 volunteers fix homes
-
Juvenile arrested in teen's Instagram live shooting
-
Fired Gwinnett officer is fighting for his job back
More Stories
-
Two killed in Putnam County collisionApr 23, 2017, 8:14 p.m.
-
Storms in Houston County cause three-car accident,…Apr 23, 2017, 7:18 p.m.
-
Robins AFB firefighters put out blaze at substationApr 23, 2017, 10:51 a.m.