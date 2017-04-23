A Cool & Showery Start To The Week

This week will start on a cool and showery note with mostly cloudy skies and highs barely reaching 70 today.  This area of low pressure will gradually exit the area during the day tomorrow giving way to clearing skies by the evening.  Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs back in the upper 80s before more showers and storms move in for Thursday.  Big time heat arrives again by next weekend.

WMAZ 5:30 AM. EDT April 24, 2017

