A Hot & Dry Fourth Of July
Heat will be a bigger story than our rain chances. Today will feature dry conditions with tons of sunshine. Remote shower and storm chances return tomorrow and gradually increase into the weekend. Highs today will be in the mid 90s with a heat index near 100. Low-to-mid 90s continue for the rest of the week.
Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 5:32 AM. EDT July 04, 2017
