A Hot Week Ahead
Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast over the next several days. In addition to the storms we also stay on the warm side with afternoon highs in the 90s. For July 4th it's not looking like a wash out, but we are still expecting scattered primarily afternoon and early evening showers and storms with afternoon highs in the low 90s. That trend continues as we head in to next weekend as well.
Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 5:36 AM. EDT July 03, 2017
