A Wet Start To The Week

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this afternoon and evening. We'll also be a bit cooler than average as far as our afternoon temperatures are concerned with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast for Tuesday as well with highs in the lower 90s. We turn much hotter by the end of the week with highs in the mid/upper 90s.

Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 6:39 AM. EDT July 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories