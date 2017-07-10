Afternoon Showers & Storms Likely

More scattered storms are in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and evening. As far as afternoon highs for tomorrow we'll see generally upper 80s and lower 90s. We see slightly lower rain chances as we head towards mid week with our attention shifting to the heat. By Thursday and Friday we'll see afternoon highs back in the mid 90s with rain chances near 30 percent.

Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 7:12 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

