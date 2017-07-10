Afternoon Showers & Storms Likely
More scattered storms are in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and evening. As far as afternoon highs for tomorrow we'll see generally upper 80s and lower 90s. We see slightly lower rain chances as we head towards mid week with our attention shifting to the heat. By Thursday and Friday we'll see afternoon highs back in the mid 90s with rain chances near 30 percent.
Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 7:12 AM. EDT July 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Community reacts after man dies in police custodyJul. 9, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
-
Armed man tries to rob Jones County dollar storeJul. 9, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
Byron police say tickets coming for drivers taking…Jul. 9, 2017, 3:06 p.m.