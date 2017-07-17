Afternoon Storm Chances Today
A typical summer time pattern will be in place through the weekend with sunshine and an afternoon storm chance each day. Temperatures will turn much hotter by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s with heat indices in the low 100s.
Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 6:07 AM. EDT July 18, 2017
