Another Day Of Heat & Humidity
Heat and humidity continues today with low rain chances and highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices will stay in the triple digits through tomorrow. By Sunday, rain chances will increase and temperatures will come down by a few degrees to around 90. Rain chances stay higher through Monday before drier and hotter weather returns for the middle of next week.
Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 6:38 AM. EDT July 14, 2017
