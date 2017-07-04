Another Hot Afternoon

Heat will be a bigger story than our rain chances.  Could see a small rain chance today and our rain chances will gradually increase into the weekend. Highs today will be in the mid 90s with a heat index near 100. Low-to-mid 90s continue for the rest of the week. 

Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 5:34 AM. EDT July 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories