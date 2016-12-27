Close Another Unseasonably Warm Afternoon Warm weather continues through tomorrow with rain likely tomorrow morning. Colder air returns Friday with sunny skies. Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 5:54 AM. EST December 28, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS Man arrested 48 times Macon pizza delivery driver shot in the head Health club seeks new management Middle Georgia's JFK Bodycam footage from shooting that killed 2 officers in Americus New Years Fireworks Tips More Stories Another Unseasonably Warm Afternoon Dec 22, 2016, 7:07 a.m. Bibb man arrested 48 times awaits next court date Dec 27, 2016, 11:15 p.m. Report: Bibb deputy comforted delivery driver shot… Dec 27, 2016, 2:51 p.m.