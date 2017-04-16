Mid-April will feel more like late May or June as temperatures look to remain well above average. We should see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, but we'll likely climb into the mid-to-upper 80s all week long.



A cold front will try to push into North Georgia Monday, but it won't push through the state. Instead, it'll provide enough lift to produce a few pop-up showers and storms for the first half of the week. Only looking at a small rain chance on Monday. Perhaps a slightly better rain chance Tuesday evening. Not everyone will see rain and storms are not expected to become severe.

A few showers and storms possible Monday afternoon (4/17/17)

High temperatures could climb into the upper 80s to near 90 by Thursday and Friday. Our next organized chance for showers and storms will likely occur this weekend as a cold front pushes into the Peach State.

Today...Partly cloudy. Small afternoon rain chance. Highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Small afternoon rain chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Temperatures in the low 60s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Highs near 90.



Friday Night...Partly cloudy. Temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.



Saturday (Earth Day)...Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm possible. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Temperatures in the low 60s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.



Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

