Lower Rain Chances & Hotter

A few showers/storms are possible again this afternoon with highs in the low 90s.  Overall, rain chances will lower through the end of the week with temperatures becoming hotter in the mid 90s.  Heat indices will be in the low 100s by tomorrow. 

Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 6:03 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

