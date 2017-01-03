Close Rain Ending, Gradual Clearing Rain will end early this morning giving way to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. Later this week sunshine returns with much cooler temperatures. Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 6:03 AM. EST January 03, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS WMAZ Breaking Live Video Shurling drive fatality Single car fatality in Macon Car hits building on Napier Ave. Heavy Rain Likely, Strong Storms Possible Today Deputy recalls moments after victim was shot New Year's Day water skiing tradition Fatal Fire Ga. roadway fatalities spike in 2016 More Stories Rain Ending, Gradual Clearing Dec 22, 2016, 7:07 a.m. Updated Central Georgia storm damage reports Jan. 3, 2017, 6:37 a.m. Rain delays demolition in Pleasant Hill Community Jan. 3, 2017, 7:54 a.m.