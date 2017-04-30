Strong PM Storms Possible Today

Today will start with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the mid 70s.  By late morning showers and storms will start to move into the area.  Some storms may be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and a brief spin up tornado.  Heavy rain will also be an issue for some areas.

Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 5:46 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

