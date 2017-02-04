Sunny and cool this afternoon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How to do the Dirty Bird
-
USPS not delivering to some Bonaire residents
-
In the Spotlight: Randy Paschal
-
Multi-vehicle accident I-75 N between Hardeman Ave and I-16 split
-
Protesters meet at Congressman Scott's office
-
Blade Society Master Smith lives in Macon
-
Great Outdoors Show running all weekend
-
Falcons fans stranded after no-show bus
-
Full Court Press: Prep basketball highlights (Feb. 3)
-
Bird Lady
More Stories
-
Bibb Sheriff's Office reminds you not to drink and…Feb. 3, 2017, 11:23 p.m.
-
Protesters take complaints to Warner Robins…Feb. 3, 2017, 11:22 p.m.
-
Central Georgians RISE UP on Falcons FridayFeb. 3, 2017, 9:02 a.m.