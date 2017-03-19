Sunny & Warm First Day Of Spring

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cobb County family concerned after vandal caught pouring chemical on playset
-
DUI checkpoint on I-16 in Twiggs
-
Parents blame bullying after 11-year-old commits suicide
-
Cheryl White's friends reflect on 1975 murder
-
Strongest men, women compete for title
-
Veteran reviving old hotel for homeless vets
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Cherl White's bestfriend looks back 42 years later
-
Hamburgers lead authorities to drug bust
-
Broadway building fire
More Stories
-
Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream; freak out…Mar 19, 2017, 3:29 p.m.
-
Festival highlights downtown Macon's black business districtMar 19, 2017, 6:49 p.m.
-
Southeast Park in Warner Robins to hold inaugural…Mar 19, 2017, 7:38 p.m.