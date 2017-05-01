Sunny, Warm, & Less Humid Today

Today will feature lower humidity, warm temperatures, and tons of sunshine behind yesterday's storm system.  Expect the same for tomorrow before another disturbance brings us a chance for rain on Thursday.  Behind that, temperatures will turn much cooler for the start of the weekend. 

Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 5:49 AM. EDT May 02, 2017

