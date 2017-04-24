Sunny & Warmer Tuesday
Sunshine returns to the area again for today and tomorrow before another rain chance moves in on Thursday. Highs will climb back through the 80s over the next few days. However, by the weekend the heat returns as highs soar into the 90s.
Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 5:37 AM. EDT April 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
RAW VIDEO: Body camera shows Bibb deputy bagging gator
-
Bibb deputy detains alligator in park
-
Verify: Do larger than life Fla. alligators really exist?
-
Two killed in Putnam car accident
-
Bibb County could close part of Wesleyan Drive
-
UGA releases D'Antne Demery following arrest
-
GMC students appointed to US Coast Guard
-
Aspiring teacher overcame cancer
-
Tuesday: Cochran bypass detour starts
More Stories
-
Bibb deputy wrangles alligator outside of Central City ParkApr 24, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
U.S. Senate approves Perdue as agriculture secretary, 87-11Apr 24, 2017, 6:13 p.m.
-
Gregg Allman debunks hospice rumorsApr 24, 2017, 5:09 p.m.