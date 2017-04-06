TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Damage on Baker Church Road in Laurens County
-
Funeral held for paraplegic man found dead in Upson County
-
475 wreck
-
Ben's Wednesday Night Forecast
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Damage from storms in Dodge County
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
Overlook road 2
-
Verify: Is it good to see sun during severe weather?
-
GDOT moves camera so Ben can show supercell
More Stories
-
Macon crossing guard hit by car near Ingram-Pye ElementaryApr. 6, 2017, 10:34 a.m.
-
VERIFY: Is it a good thing to see sun during a severe storm?Apr. 5, 2017, 11:29 p.m.
-
Storms leave damage in Central GeorgiaApr. 6, 2017, 12:03 a.m.