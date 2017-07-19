Upper 90s Likely This Afternoon
Mostly dry conditions with big time heat through the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. Rain chances increase again by next week bringing temperatures back to the low 90s.
Patrick Cavlin, WMAZ 5:37 AM. EDT July 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives update on search for inmates
-
Woman says police searched her room for suspects
-
Search for escaped inmates in Madison
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
-
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Prisoners arriving at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office
More Stories
-
Facebook page of teen jailed for hitting father with…Jul 19, 2017, 3:01 p.m.
-
Teen involved in Lizella youth's shooting death…Jul 19, 2017, 9:41 a.m.
-
Teacher shortage hits Central Ga. districtsJul 19, 2017, 11:28 p.m.