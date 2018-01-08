WMAZ
Close

GDOT: Drivers should be prepared for unique, chaotic Monday commute

Here's what drivers could expect.

Michael King , WXIA 6:04 AM. EST January 08, 2018

GDOT trucks started rolling along major roads and Interstates, Sunday, to treat the surfaces of Atlanta streets with brine ahead of anticipated wintry weather. But the weather is not the only obstacle drivers will have to deal with to get to their destinations, Monday.

Forecasts show light freezing rain is expected across parts of north Georgia, including the metro area, with some light ice accumulations on exposed surfaces in those areas. This will make driving difficult, especially in those areas during the early morning hours. 

RELATED | Sunday's Atlanta weather forecast

On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Transportation had already started issuing alerts on electronic overhead signs advising motorists to curtail travel in and around the city of Atlanta if possible after 2 p.m. on Monday in anticipation of severe congestion for the football game and a presidential motorcade. 

"You've got two fan bases bringing their cars, as well as a presidential motorcade that will shut down whatever Interstate he decides to take," said GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale. "So, whether it's the a.m. commute or the p.m. commute, we're dealing with very different things and very hectic situations on our roads."

Since several school districts canceled classes ahead of the winter weather, officials said that will help ease congestion some, drivers should still plan well ahead and have alternate routes available for what will likely be a challenging commuting day.

UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

MORE | Winter weather vehicle emergency supply list

POWER OUTAGES CHECK | Georgia Power customers, check here. Georgia EMC customers check here.

Download the FREE app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

© 2018 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories