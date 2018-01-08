GDOT: Drivers should be prepared for unique, chaotic Monday commute

GDOT trucks started rolling along major roads and Interstates, Sunday, to treat the surfaces of Atlanta streets with brine ahead of anticipated wintry weather. But the weather is not the only obstacle drivers will have to deal with to get to their destinations, Monday.

Forecasts show light freezing rain is expected across parts of north Georgia, including the metro area, with some light ice accumulations on exposed surfaces in those areas. This will make driving difficult, especially in those areas during the early morning hours.

On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Transportation had already started issuing alerts on electronic overhead signs advising motorists to curtail travel in and around the city of Atlanta if possible after 2 p.m. on Monday in anticipation of severe congestion for the football game and a presidential motorcade.

Georgia DOT crews begin brining operations in preparation of the projected arrival of wintery precipitation in the early hours of Monday morning. @GADeptofTrans #WorkingforYou #DriveAlert pic.twitter.com/eD1Gm6bNG8 — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) January 7, 2018

💡 Pay attention to Georgia DOT trucks spreading brine, stay back a safe distance; follow at least 100 feet behind Department vehicles! #fillherup #WinterWeather #RoadSafety ❄️ pic.twitter.com/5efqQ6GY0D — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) January 7, 2018

"You've got two fan bases bringing their cars, as well as a presidential motorcade that will shut down whatever Interstate he decides to take," said GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale. "So, whether it's the a.m. commute or the p.m. commute, we're dealing with very different things and very hectic situations on our roads."

Since several school districts canceled classes ahead of the winter weather, officials said that will help ease congestion some, drivers should still plan well ahead and have alternate routes available for what will likely be a challenging commuting day.

