GOES-16 satellite revolutionizing forecasts

NASA launched the GOES-R Satellite into orbit back on November 2016 to revolutionize the way we look and forecast the weather. Just this past month, we have been able to view the first images from this satellite. They are amazing.





New NASA weather satellite explained

Once successfully in orbit, the GOES-R satellite was renamed GOES-16.

NASA System Program Director Greg Mandt described the big moment once it was launched into outer space.

“To see it come to fruition with that beautiful launch is just beyond words. I want to jump for joy.”

GOES-16 is one of four satellites expected to be sending data back home to Earth in the next eight years. It will transmit information and pictures of the weather. It will also monitor the Earth’s climate and the Sun.

The new satellite will have an image resolution four times better and five times faster. The increase speed of higher quality information will help save lives when severe storms strike.





During the tornado outbreak last month, several Doppler Radars were down. If that happens when storms are occurring, GOES-16 could fill-in the gaps showing images of the storms instantly.

It will ultimately give meteorologists more time to warn you of severe weather.

We will be able to see smoke from burning wildfires and see lightning in real-time better than ever before from outer space.

“I know that the scientists and researchers out there are going to be able to do incredible things with the datasets that some of us can’t even imagine yet.”

GOES-16 is a game-changer. It won’t be fully operational until November 2017.