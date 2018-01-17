Gov. Deal extends State of Emergency for 83 counties

(UPDATE 11 a.m.) The state of emergency has been extended through the end of Thursday, Jan. 18.

RELATED -- YOUR PHOTOS: Central Ga. sees snow on Jan. 17

--------------

Governor Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for nearly a third of the counties in Georgia ahead of expected severe winter weather.

Deal issued the notice late Tuesday for 83 counties spanning much of central and north Georgia in response from the latest updates from the National Weather Service. The order will close state government agencies for all non-essential personnel on Wednesday.

Deal said that the Georgia Department of Transportation will continue to treat roads and interstates however he urged the public to remain home and off the roads to allow them to do their jobs.

Read the full declaration and the list of counties below.

Browser does not support iframes.

© 2018 WXIA-TV