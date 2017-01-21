Prelim: 14 tornado tracks reported after Saturday storms

(Photo: Sheriff Howard R. Sills/Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

ATLANTA -- It's only the first wave, but Saturday morning's severe storms ended with more than 20 reports of tornado activity across central and south Georgia.

Tornado reports spanned several counties including Harris, Talbot, Upson, Taylor, Monroe, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Baldwin and Johnson.

With 14 tornado tracks reported preliminarily during the storm, there was more than enough damage for trained spotters and meteorologists to confirm tornado activity either by eye or through radar.

Also reported were strong storms in Putnam County in the area of Eatonton where local authorities believed another tornado touched down Saturday at around 1:30 p.m.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills released several photos of the aftermath at Oconee Springs Park which saw serious damage and even an overturned mobile home.

Sills said despite the damage, there have been no reports of injuries so far.

In addition to strong winds and tornadoes, the severe storms also brought with them a massive amount of rain - 3.12 inches over the course of 24 hours.

That brings year to date totals up to 7.04 inches of rain - far more than the area had this time in 2016.

And even as this storm moves out, Georgia residents can expect an even stronger second wave early Sunday morning followed by yet another later Sunday.

