Rain or snow this weekend?

What’s the deal for Friday into Saturday? Is it going to snow or not? Questions I’ve heard a lot over the past few days.

Well, there is still a bit of uncertainty, but we are at least getting occasional consistency with some of the models. At this point, we are calling for a cold rain on Friday, with the possibility of a sleet mix to our north. Overnight into Saturday morning is where it gets tricky. Depending on which model you choose, we either get a shot at snow from Macon northward, or nothing at all.

The next two days will hopefully narrow the possibilities and we can get a clearer picture of how things will actually play out. Here in the south, it’s very difficult to have rain meet up with freezing temperatures at the same time. Until we see these ingredients come together a little better, we are going to go with rain overnight into Saturday morning, with the possibility of a rain/snow mix from Macon northward for the Saturday morning hours.

More to come over the next couple of days as the models go back and forth. Stay tuned!