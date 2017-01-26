Recent rains put significant dent in Georgia's drought

(Photo: maxuser, WXIA)

New data released from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that Georgia’s drought has eased significantly since it peaked during the last part of 2016.

Several rain systems that have moved through Georgia since the start of the 2017 have brought nearly 8 inches of rain to the Metro area. That’s well ahead of the average 3.5 inches that the city usually gets in January.

Thanks to all that rain, new drought projections show that most of the metro area is now in the moderate to severe classification, with a small portion of north Georgia still in an extreme drought. That’s a big difference from even last week, when most of the metro area was in a severe to extreme drought.



Overall, there’s been vast improvement from three months ago in October, when 12 percent of the state was in an exceptional drought, 33 percent of the state was in an extreme drought and nearly half of the state was in a severe drought.

The significant drought led to several intense wildfires that burned thousands of acres in the north Georgia mountains.

