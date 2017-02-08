Severe storms possible tonight

Severe storms possible for portions of central Ga. Wednesday night.

Strong to severe storms possible overnight tonight. The window looks to be from around midnight to 3 AM. Sunny, cooler, and breezy for Thursday. Make sure you watch Eyewitness News at 11 for updates on the developing weather.

Stay ahead of the weather by downloading the FREE 13WMAZ News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

After you download us, make sure you sign up for text alerts so we can let you know about any severe weather or breaking news you need to know about.

(© 2017 WMAZ)