Showers and storms possible on Thursday

March will start with temperatures well above average and the chance for a few strong thunderstorms.

A cold front will sweep through Georgia on Thursday afternoon, and ahead of the cold front temperatures could climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Weather models are hinting at the possibility of a line of storms forming along the cold front.

With a little heating of the day, a few storms could be strong or possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds of 50-60 mph.

The risk for severe weather is small. The Storm Prediction Center has a low/marginal risk (1 out of 5 threat) for a few strong storms across parts of North and Central Georgia. A brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.

Another big story for Thursday will be gusty winds during the afternoon and evening hours. We could see sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

The storms should be out of Central Georgia late Thursday evening. Friday is shaping up to be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will likely remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

