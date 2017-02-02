Verify: Groundhog Day

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Thursday morning around 8 a.m EST, General Beauregard Lee did not see his shadow meaning we can expect an early spring. However, the national icon Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter. So who should we listen to?





Here's some statistics about Punxsutawney Phil. Phil's been doing this since 1887. He didn't see his shadow 18 times over the past century. 10 years with no record. He’s seen his shadow 102 times hinting at the dreadful and gloomy six weeks of winter. How do we verify if they are right or wrong? We look at the average temperatures for February and March across the country and see if they are under or over the average. Over the past ten years, Phil’s been right 50 percent of the time. Since 1887? Only accurate 30 percent of the time. What does that tell you. He's had a difficult time.

However, General Beauregard Lee has a 60% accuracy rate over the past three decades. Not too bad but not perfect. Zero science is involved. However, meteorologists analyze the atmosphere with computer models and physics. According to NOAA it is looking very likely that a good bit of the United States could see above average temperatures in the month of February. We can see waves of cold weather, but overall, it appears like it will be warmer than usual.

Today is fun to recognize these furry friends of ours. But remember, they are not human. They don't study the weather. They can't even speak to us to let us know if they saw their own shadow. Leave the science with meteorologists. After all, we're talking about a rodent predicting the future. Happy Groundhog Day!

