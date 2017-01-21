TRENDING VIDEOS
VIDEO: Storms collapse roof at Warner Robins Walmart
WMAZ Breaking Live Video
Assessing storm damage in Warner Robins
Storm damage in Kathleen
Walmart employee speaks about the roof caving in
Wx damage off Welborn Rd warner robins
Elderly Pulaski couple safe after storm
VIDEO: Storm moves through Dudley
Severe Storms Likely Today and Tomorrow
Kathleen Farm damage
More Stories
11 dead, 23 injured after severe weather strikes…Jan 22, 2017, 9:23 a.m.
Prelim: 14 tornado tracks reported after Saturday stormsJan 22, 2017, 12:00 a.m.
Severe weather leaves more than 1,500 without powerJan 21, 2017, 11:12 a.m.