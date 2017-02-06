Weather Aware: Helping kids overcome fear

Share This Story

It's smart to have a healthy fear of the weather, but what do you do when your child breaks down every time there's a storm coming?

As we've just seen with the recent tornadoes, severe weather can be terrifying to adults, sometimes more so for children. That kind of fear can be debilitating. It’s a feeling I know all too well.

Lilapsophobia is an abnormal fear of tornadoes or hurricanes. Lilapsophobia is a more severe type of astraphobia, which is a fear of thunder and lightning. Last year, I met a young lady who was paralyzed with fear at the mere thought of severe weather. For ten-year-old Hope Spohn, just the sound of thunder brought a whirlwind of emotion.

Hope's parents tried everything to calm her down, but even a cloudy sky would cause a mass disturbance in her mind.

According to her dad, Tom, “She was checking the weather all the time. It got to the point where it was almost disabling to her.”

I relate to Hope. I struggled with anxiety about severe weather when I was younger, but what I've found is, like any fear, the more you move toward it, the more you can overcome it. I made it my mission to study the science behind the storms. For instance, even though we know tornadoes are very powerful storms, the odds of one striking your house are actually very small. Sure, there are parts of the country that are more prone to seeing tornadoes, but according to the National Weather Service, if I were to pick a spot within a quarter mile radius in the United States, I could stand there in no danger for a very long time. Generally speaking, a tornado would occur once every thousand years in that space.

With Hope’s fears, her dad says they didn't try to minimize her feelings. “We stood with her during her fear and we walked through it together,” says Tom. They also came up with a creative way to try to help Hope. “Amy began to pray about it,” says Tom, “and she had this idea that came to her during that prayer that she should call Ben Jones.”

Hope's mom asked if she could come to the 13WMAZ Weather Center and learn about what causes severe weather. We looked at computers, we drew pictures, we even played around with the green screen!

But Tom says something else happened that day. “It was a genuine turning point when we took Hope to the studio and you showed her,” says Tom. “You made weather fun.”

We had a great time. Learning the science behind the storms helped me, too. Ultimately, my passion for the weather became my career. Now Hope even wants to be a meteorologist, too! She has continued to make progress.

So these days, when severe weather looms, she has this advice, “I would just tell them to not be afraid, and it’s going to be alright.”

Ben Jones' piano lesson with Hope Spohn

We know there are more kids out there like Hope, and we want to help.

You can register your child for our "Weather Aware" class for kids.

How to register for Weather Aware Class for Kids this spring:

Children Kindergarten through 8th grade

Email us at eyewitnessnews@13wmaz.com

Be sure to include "Weather Aware Class for kids" in subject line

Please Include:

Parent’s name

Name and age of child

What school they attend

Phone number and email so we can reach you

Most importantly, Why you want your child to come

Remember, space will be limited.