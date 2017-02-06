Weather Aware

Weather is always changing, so all this week on Eyewitness News, we're helping your family stay Weather Aware. Our goal is to teach you about new technology, how to cope with your weather fears, and how meteorologists work to track weather activity.

Helping kids overcome fear

For ten-year-old Hope Spohn, just the sound of thunder brought a whirlwind of emotion. Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones showed Hope that weather doesn't have to be scary, it can be fun. Now Hope even wants to be a meteorologist, too!

It's smart to have a healthy fear of the weather, but what do you do when your child breaks down every time there's a storm coming? Hear one family's struggle with their daughter's paralyzing fear of severe weather and find out how a little bit of weather education made all the difference. Read the story >>

How technology has changed since the 2007 Crawford County tornado

A decade ago on March 1, 2007, deadly storms swept across the southeast spawning 170 tornadoes. The National Weather Service confirmed seven in Central Georgia -- one of them an EF-3 in Crawford County. They issued warnings in time to protect many lives, but say if that same storm system came through today advances in technology would give people more time to prepare. Read the story >>

