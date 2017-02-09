All this week, we're helping you be Weather Aware, but to keep you fully informed in severe weather situations, we have to be on the same page with emergency responders.

That's why Thursday, Macon-Bibb leaders met in the 13WMAZ studio for their monthly Emergency Response Planning meeting.

Storms can hit at anytime, anywhere, but Macon-Bibb leaders want to be prepared.

“When those emergencies start to roll, that can’t be the first time that we are all meeting. We need to make sure we know who all of our partners are, know what our capabilities and resources are,” Macon-Bibb EMA director Spenser Hawkins said.

Holding the meeting at WMAZ meant he and other leaders had the chance to ask Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones questions.

“How can WMAZ, Ben, and everyone at the team here, how can we best work together when something is going on?,” Hawkins said.

Ben says the key to keeping people safe in a storm is communication, especially when there's a reporter on the ground.

“If you can just take 10 seconds and just turn and give them the information, they'll get out of your hair,” Ben said. “They'll use it then it will end up helping you, it really will end up helping you.”

What Hawkins really wanted to know is where Ben keeps his Red Bull energy drink when he covers storms for hours at a time.

“If I were to drink Red Bull, you'd have to scrape me off the ceiling, so we don’t keep that on hand,” Ben said. “Just the adrenaline of those events, they keep you going.”

While leaders may have gotten a few laughs, the information they left with will hopefully help keep your family safe, and Weather Aware.

