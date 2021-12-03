7 Signs Your Roof is Failing & It’s Time to Call an Expert

Do you know how to tell if your roof is failing? CONTENT PROVIDED BY HAMMER NAIL ROOFING

Protect your home, your family and save a fortune in damages by familiarizing yourself with the 7 warning signs your roof is starting to break down.

Here in Middle Georgia, your roof plays a vital role of protecting you and your family from the elements. More specifically, it’s your protector from the summer heat, the winter chill, and the occasional severe weather.

Unfortunately for your roof, it can only bear so much wear and tear from mother nature and father time until it eventually starts to fail.

A roof that’s breaking down or starting to fail can cost a small fortune in home repairs due to structural damage and mold. Mold that’s harmful to you, your family, and loved ones health.

Sign #1. Age

The most common indicator that you’ll need to replace your roof is if you’ve had it for a long time. Your roof is not immortal; asphalt shingle/composition roofs usually have a lifespan of around 18-20 years.

Sign #2. Damaged Shingles

The condition of your shingles is your #1 indicator it’s time for a roof replacement. Sure, a couple shingles may become damaged over time, in which case you can easily replace them. But if you’ve got more than a few missing or curling shingles, then that’s a clear sign that it’s time to call in the experts.

Shingles can deteriorate with blistering heat, UV rays, and thermal heat, so you’ll want to be wary if you live in an area with a particularly warm climate. Cracked, torn, and ripped shingles are also indicators it’s time to call in a roof replacement expert.

Sign #3. Leaks or Wet Spots Inside

Your roof is meant to protect you from the elements, so if you spot any leaks or wet spots inside your home, your roof is obviously not doing its job.

Sure, leaks and wet spots can be more than mere annoyances. Water leaks can result in structural damage as well as deadly mold that can potentially cause serious health concerns.

Mold is particularly nasty in that it can hide in the insulation and other areas of your attic. Be on the lookout for any signs of water getting in and contact a roof replacement expert as soon as you spot a leak.

Sign #4. Indoor Discoloration

Indoor discoloration is a critical indicator there’s a roof leak OR your roof has hit that critical age.

If you see any dark spots, trails, or any form of discoloration in your ceiling, then this could be a sign of long-term water damage and leaks. Not only does this affect the aesthetic of your home, but it also shows that your water damage may be worse than you previously believed. Discoloration can also indicate that there’s mold or moisture hiding behind your walls.



Sign #5. Issues With The Chimney Flashing

There are several areas of your roof that can be susceptible to damage, allowing outside elements to get in. The protective material around the base of your chimney on your roof is called flashing, and this needs to be sturdy and waterproof in order to keep rain out. If your chimney flashing is covered in cement or tar, you’ll want to either replace or repair it with metal flashing.

A roof replacement expert can help you determine whether or not damage to your flashing is an indicator of larger structural problems within your roof. Issues with the chimney flashing can also let heat escape your home, causing your energy bills to skyrocket. Being proactive by hiring a professional to replace your roof can help save you money in the long run.

Sign #6. Storm Damage

Your roof is built to withstand the damage caused by heavy winds, rain, or hail. However, it’s important to keep an eye on the health of your roof after each storm because there’s only so much that your roof can withstand.

Strong winds can deteriorate your shingles or damage your flashing, while hail damage can cause dings, dents, or holes that can lead to leaks.

Rain damage is one of the worst types of storm damage, as it can expose the inside of your roof to moisture and cause mold.

Bottom line, storms and severe weather damaged shingles, flashing, and sealant exposing the inside of your home to water damage. You should treat water damage with urgency by calling your local roofing professional.

Sign #7. Your Neighbors Are Replacing Theirs

It may not make much sense to replace your roof just because your neighbors are, but there’s actually an important reason why this is the case.

Most of the homes in a certain area are usually built around the same time period; this means that their roofs will all need to be replaced around roughly the same time. If you’re unsure of when your roof was last replaced and everyone around you is getting a new roof, this is a big clue that your roof is nearing its life’s end.

Do any of these signs sound familiar to you? If so here’s what to do next.

Your roof is a serious investment that protects you and your family from the elements.

