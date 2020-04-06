13 On Your Side partners with Paws With A Cause sponsoring a litter of service dog puppies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We could all use something to smile about right now and puppies well, they just seem to be an instant cure all.

13 On Your Side partnering once again with Paws With A Cause. This time we’re sponsoring a litter of golden retriever puppies and you get to watch all their adventures as they train to become service dogs.

We’re so excited to introduce you to them.

Meet Mitten, his foster puppy raiser Tracy Gort says he’s a sweet boy who learns quick, "He knows sit and down and he'll wait in his kennel until we let him out. He waits for his food. He knows his name."

Laker loves all things water from his water dish to the hose. Better have a towel on hand when you’re in his presence!

Calder is big old cuddler. No energy for a walk? No problem! Just make sure to have plenty of treats on hand.

Griff is the curious one. Need that noise, backyard or blanket investigated? She's got your back!

"We'll miss them because they are so much fun. And so laid back.". Brigita Tuller and her daughters raised these pups from the moment they were born. Lulu is their mom.

She's part of the breeding stock for Paws With a Cause, “I just like seeing them be able to grow up from barely being able to wobble around to now running around it's fun seeing the different changes they have."

It's all part of the process, whether you're helping to bring puppies into the world, raising puppies or training them. It's a journey for every pup to become a service dog and it takes a lot of generous hearts along the way to make sure they are successful.

And now you can enjoy their journey too. We'll have one our puppies with us every week on My West Michigan so you can watch them grow.

Paws With A Cause is always looking for volunteers. Whether you'd like to be a foster puppy raiser or a host home for a mamma or papa dog there are many opportunities to help Paws continue to serve our community with certified service dogs.



