MACON, Ga. — Where is it?

The Nutcracker will be performed at the at the Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry Street in downtown Macon.

What days is it being performed?

The 2019 performance dates for the Nutcracker are Dec. 11 – 15. On Dec. 11 - 13, the performances will start at 7:30 p.m. On Dec. 14, there will be a performance at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. And on Sunday, Dec. 15, there will only be one performance at 2:30 p.m.

How can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets online on the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia website. Tickets can also be purchased at the Grand Opera House Box Office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also call 478-301-5470 to buy tickets.

How much are tickets?

The price of tickets varies for each day.

Dec. 11 – $22.50 for area 1, boxes, and premium seating

Dec. 12 – $20.50 for area 1, boxes, and premium seating

Dec. 13 – $22.50 for area 1 and box seating. Premium seating costs $27.50.

Dec. 14 – $27.50 for area 1 and box seating at the 2:30 p.m. show. Premium Seating Costs $32.50.

$22.50 for area 1 and box seating at the 7:30 p.m. show.

Dec. 15 – $27.50 for area 1 and box seating. Premium seating costs $32.50.

Student tickets cost $12.50. "Group night" is opening night and groups of 10 or more get a 10% discount.

The website also says tickets may not be available in all price levels and they are subject to surcharges. There are no refunds or exchanges.

Who are the special guests?

Four special guests will play the 2019 Mother Ginger role.

On Dec.11 Bibb County Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones will take on the role. On Dec.12 13WMAZ Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones will take the stage, Head of School at Stratford Academy Logan Bowlds will perform on Dec. 13 and the founding artistic director of Theatre Macon, Jim Crisp, will perform on Dec. 14.

