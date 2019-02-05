MACON, Ga. — The first Tubman African America Film Festival will be held in downtown Macon this weekend.

According to the Tubman Museum's website, the festival will start on Friday and end on Sunday. Different films will be shown at different venues throughout the weekend.

The festival starts with a showing of TELL THEM WE ARE RISING: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities on Friday at the Grand Opera House at 7 p.m.

More films will be shown at Theatre Macon on Saturday, and the festival will end with s drive-in showing of Cooley High at the Tubman museum on Sunday at 6:15 p.m.

To learn more or view a full schedule for the festival, click here to visit the Facebook event for the festival or click here to view details on the Tubman's website.