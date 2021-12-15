Scott Leftwich's BNB features more than 100 restored classic video arcade games.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Scott Leftwich has a passion. It's classic arcade game restoration. His 25-year collection is now available for anyone that wants a unique stay-cation.

"After a quarter of a century of collecting I have put together one of the most extensive arcade game collections in the world," said Leftwich, "You can come to stay in our 80's themed bedroom and have access to over 100 classic arcade games. All restored completely."

In addition to that you would have access to every video gaming console ever made, a huge vinyl collection with a turntable, and yes, a VHS collection with a VCR.