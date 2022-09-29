Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is set to headline the Macon Music Festival

We are days away from Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton headlining the Macon music festival at the Macon coliseum.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Grammy award winning artist Anthony Hamilton is headlining the Macon Music Festival at the Macon coliseum.

Macon is gearing up to welcome some big acts back to Central Georgia for the Macon Music Festival. Anthony Hamilton is just one of the acts set to perform.

He's well aware of Macon's rich music history.

Hamilton's music catalogue features a rich R&B vibe and he knows how to weave a story. They're the kinds of songs that can make you feel like you lived through them.

Hamilton's personal favorite to perform?

"The best of me" is always a good time. Also the duet with Jill Scott "so in love." "Cool" is always fun it gets people on there toes like 'oh my god this is him', then "Charlene" really seals the deal," Hamilton said.

Of course, the big question when he takes stage at the Macon Coliseum, who may he bring out as a surprise?

"I'm trying to figure out who's home and who's not, but we'll see there's going to be something special," Hamilton said.

Now Hamilton isn't just a star on the stage he also flashes some acting skills too.

He appeared in American Gangster, and the TV show "Empire" just to name a few.

Next up he's heading to New Orleans to be apart of a project called "Sacrifice."