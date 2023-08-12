Atlanta wins Beyoncé's popular mute challenge

In The A on Friday night, the fans got in formation and were crowned the champs of the mute challenge.

ATLANTA — Well it's officially official - Beyoncé declared Atlanta the winners of her viral "Everybody on Mute" challenge she has had crowds participating in during her Renaissance Tour concerts.

The challenged is simple, yet difficult for many: You have to stay silent for the entirety of six seconds during her song "ENERGY" right after she sings her lyrics "look around everybody on mute" which has been quite difficult for some.

Throughout many of her shows, fans have begun to scream the next lyrics or simply shout to ruin the silence, which has drawn the ire from many Queen Bey fans who get pretty fired up over people ruining her request.

But in The A on Friday night, the fans got in formation and were crowned the champs of the mute challenge, per Queen Bey herself. Just take a listen:

Atlanta wins Beyoncé’s mute challenge on the Renaissance World Tour.



pic.twitter.com/HDALgIFv6Y — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 12, 2023

The Benz went into nearly complete silence after the lyrics, before erupting as she sang the next line as Beyoncé began yelling, "Y'all won, y'all won, y'all won!"

For a closer angle of the excitement:

pic.twitter.com/5PysNaAz0u — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 12, 2023