Like Sesame Street but they can curse: Avenue Q opens at Macon Little Theatre

Artistic Director JP Haynie says while the show is a raunchy comedy there are some heartfelt moments that might have you brining out the tissues.

MACON, Ga. — A new musical opening in Central Georgia! Avenue Q is now taking center stage at Macon Little Theatre (MLT).

"It covers topics from internet habits to adult relationships. I keep describing it as Sesame Street but like three drinks in," Artistic Director JP Haynie said.

The show is a puppet parody musical, and even though not all the actors are human, you are going to want to get a babysitter before you see the show.

The adult comedy is about a young man named Princeton on his move to New York and the hijinks he and his neighbors get into.

"It has a lot of comedy and a lot of shock value definitely, but it also really has a sweet message and a sweet heart to the story. It's about these characters that care about each other and are trying to learn from each other and improve their lives," Haynie said.

He says while the show is a raunchy comedy, there are some heartfelt moments that might have you brining out the tissues.

This show is the second of Macon Little Theatre's MTL After Dark series.

This season they were testing the waters to see if the Central Georgia community would like to see more adult shows in the lineup, and it has proven successful for them.

"Our After Dark series is really aiming towards reaching new audiences and trying to get people who maybe aren't interested in seeing more classic, traditional format to theatre to come in and try something a little bit different," Haynie said.

The goal is for new audience members to see was MLT has to offer and possibly check out their other shows. Haynie says many After Dark ticket buyers are new theatre goers.

He says Avenue Q is unlike anything people have ever seen before on their stage. He is excited to see people's reactions to the show.

"It's a beautiful and charming musical but it also it'll make you clutch your pearls and fan yourself a little bit a couple of times in the show. It's a lot of fun and the humor is definitely over the top," he said.

During some performances Haynie will announce what shows are coming up next for Macon Little Theatre's 2023-24 season.