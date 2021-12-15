BEEVILLE, Texas — A Beeville teacher is getting a lot of online attention after she posted a TikTok of her holiday hairstyle.
Ms. Angelika Benavidez of Moreno Junior High in Beeville wore her hair in a Christmas tree style for holiday hat day at the school.
The only problem was... Ms. Benavidez had a very hard time getting in and out of her car, even having to open the sunroof so her sky-high hairstyle would fit.
Ms. Benavidez eventually made it to school with her Christmas hair.
The video currently has over 4 million views on TikTok and hundreds of thousands of "likes."
Ms. Benavidez also made ABC national news for her holiday hair.
