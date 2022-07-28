These Central Georgia natives are set to take stage at Bragg Jam Concert Crawl on Saturday

The pandemic caused the popular festival to dial way back for two years. The concert crawl returns this weekend with acts like Magnolia Moon.

MACON, Ga. — The pandemic caused the popular Macon festival Bragg Jam to dial way back for two years. Now, the concert crawl returns this weekend, with dozens of artists set to hit the stage across seven venues in downtown Macon.

The first group set to take the stage at the Hargray Capitol Theatre is Magnolia Moon. The band features two sets of brothers, Jesse and Zach Horton, alongside the Crowell brothers and has become one of the most popular local bands in the area.

"We were all playing for the same church in Warner Robins, and we decided to get together and make our own music," Zach Horton said.

The rock and roll group says there's nothing simple about their sound, mainly because they pay homage to music from the 60s and 70s.

Now, they're gearing up to hit the Bragg Jam stage.

"It's a usually really cool opportunity to showcase our music to people that normally wouldn't see us," Zach said.

The group is excited to see the crowd, but they also appreciate how much Bragg Jam brings to the community.

"Bragg Jam is great for everyone in the community. It's great for the bands, the businesses, and for people that just want to get out and have fun," Jesse said.

After the show, the group expects to catch some sleep, get food, and enjoy some of the other bands.

"We are going to be tired. Usually, we want to get something to eat. Part of us wants to go home, but another part wants to stay and hang out," Jesse said.

With the group being the first to take the stage at the Hargray, they hope that means more eyes on them.

"Hopefully, being first means people have nowhere else to go, so they will see us," said Jesse Horton.

The group is currently working on their 3rd album and will hit the stage at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.