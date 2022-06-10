In honor of the holiday, check out some of the most recent screenings in cinemas, or stay in with a cozy blanket and plenty of popcorn.

MACON, Ga. — Movies are a magical place that transport people into a world of fantasy and fun, and every second Friday in June they are officially honored.

National Movie Night is a great tradition for many families and there are several ways to celebrate.

If you want to have a night out, you can visit the AmStar Cinemas 14 in Macon, the Galleria Mall Cinema in Centerville, Houston Lakes Cinemas in Warner Robins, AMC Classic Milledgeville 6 in Milledgeville, or other nearby cinemas for a showing of some of the most recent releases.

Right now, films like Top Gun: Maverick, The Bob's Burger's Movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness have been making waves at the box office.

Along with these, the newest release is Jurassic World: Dominion, which just came out Thursday.

If none of these films are for you, a night in with a cozy blanket, plenty of snacks, and a string of streaming selections is always a good alternative.

Whatever your preference, National Movie Night is a good way to spend time with friends or family, and can be a great way to relax and have some fun.

