Central Georgia leads Macon Little Theatre to 6 regional theatre award wins

Artistic Director JP Haynie says there is so much talent in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — Congratulations to Macon Little Theatre (MLT) for bringing back six regional theatre awards to Central Georgia.

Best Choreography, Best play, and Best direction are just a few of the awards Macon Little Theatre won in the Broadway World 2022 Regional Awards.

These awards are a competition between professional and non-professional theatre's across the country and Macon Little Theatre, in the Atlanta regional awards, won out against several big theatre's around the southeast.

"We get a lot of compliments about the quality of talent on our stage and that's really due to the support of the arts in this community," he said.

Central Georgia has a part in this win because it is theatre goers votes who made these wins possible.

"Macon's a good-sized town, but going up against those bigger places, we didn't really know how well we could compete, so to take home a lot of wins like this really says a lot about our audience and their support for our organization," JP said.

Sylvia Haynie led the theatre to a Best Play win for her direction in Anne of Green Gables and she is also on the board of directors for MLT.

She says these wins are because of the great cast and crew at MLT.

"It always feels like such a team approach. Nobody does anything alone here. Everybody including our board of directors, all the people who show up on work days and paint, you know we have people and that's how they contribute to the theatre. It really is a production that involves everybody," Sylvia said.

She says it's great to be recognized for their work with awards but the love the Central Georgia community has for the theatre is what allows it to thrive.

"They may have been here many times or it may be their first time through the door. That's really what makes a community theatre succeed, is when people come through that door and they're happy about being here," Sylvia said.

Macon Little Theatre's next show is Avenue Q. You can get tickets on their website.

