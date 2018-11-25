Two long-lost best friends have reunited online 12 years later thanks to an impromptu "Twitter search party," Saturday.

Twitter user Bri @briannacry took to the social media site asking other users to help her find a girl she had met during a fleeting night of friendship back in 2006 on a cruise in Hawaii.

"We were basically best friends for that night, so I need y'all to help me find my best friend cause I miss her and I need to know how she's doing now," Bri's post said, accompanied by a photo of the two girls from that night in 2006. "Please retweet this so we can be reunited."

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited. pic.twitter.com/LRtk6ClvV3 — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Thousand of retweets later, a woman with the username Heii @heii_tree posted a photo with another picture seemingly taken from that same night with the caption, "Heard you were looking for me."

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

Bri couldn't contain her excitement at finally hearing from her long lost friend.

OMG OMG HEY GIRL HEY GIRL HEY!! https://t.co/elWi5t1bPq — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️omg my heart is so happy — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Other users were happy for the two besties.

Idk what’s cuter this friendship or the fact that your family all went for it with matching outfits pic.twitter.com/5NMOTeKZ6a — 🔮🦇Moonchild🌙♋️ (@DoobieSnacks182) November 25, 2018

You’ve Inspired me to find my long lost vacation bestie from when I was a toddler too 😫 — leslie (@lilles21) November 24, 2018

Heii confirmed that she and Bri are communicating via private message but unfortunately may not be able to meet anytime soon.

Yup!! I’m trying to finish my essay rn so I’m only sparsely on, but yes we are 😊 — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

To everyone who’s saying @briannacry and I should meet up: I’m going to community college on financial aid 😂😂😂 I’m not going anywhere anytime soon pic.twitter.com/PJaqZqHZvP — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

Across country~ — heii (@heii_tree) November 25, 2018

Let's hope these two long lost friends can one day have a face-to-face reunion.

