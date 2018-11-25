Two long-lost best friends have reunited online 12 years later thanks to an impromptu "Twitter search party," Saturday.
Twitter user Bri @briannacry took to the social media site asking other users to help her find a girl she had met during a fleeting night of friendship back in 2006 on a cruise in Hawaii.
"We were basically best friends for that night, so I need y'all to help me find my best friend cause I miss her and I need to know how she's doing now," Bri's post said, accompanied by a photo of the two girls from that night in 2006. "Please retweet this so we can be reunited."
Thousand of retweets later, a woman with the username Heii @heii_tree posted a photo with another picture seemingly taken from that same night with the caption, "Heard you were looking for me."
Bri couldn't contain her excitement at finally hearing from her long lost friend.
Other users were happy for the two besties.
Heii confirmed that she and Bri are communicating via private message but unfortunately may not be able to meet anytime soon.
Let's hope these two long lost friends can one day have a face-to-face reunion.