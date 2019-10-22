Editor's note: The above video feature's this year's hottest holiday toys.

Here's something for those of you who find that simply watching the Hallmark Channel nonstop during the holiday season is simply not enough.

The Hallmark Channel edition of the classic Monopoly board game is on sale now for $39.99 at Hallmark.com.

Hallmark offers this description: "Take a break from binge watching the Hallmark Channel while still enjoying everything you love about it with this twist on the classic Monopoly game. Everything from the seasonal board to the collectible tokens are Hallmark-themed. So whether you’re buying a Christmas tree farm or a bed & breakfast, you’ll experience all the thrills of the beloved board game in a Hallmark kind of way. Makes a perfect gift for fans of the network or the classic game."

The game is good for two to six players, ages eight and up.

