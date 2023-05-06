567 Center for Renewal hosts 4th annual Great Art Hunt in downtown Macon

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser goes to supporting the center's continued work the Macon art community.

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, you can go on a scavenger hunt to discover new treasures in downtown Macon.

The 567 Center is hosting the Great Art Hunt on Saturday and proceeds from the annual fundraiser goes to supporting the centers continued work the Macon art community.

"There are actually over 40 pieces of public art here in downtown Macon, but there will only be 20 to 25 pieces on the scavenger hunt," Executive Director Melissa Macker said.

During the event, people get into teams and take selfies at different murals and sculptures in downtown. When the map is completed, each team member gets their name entered into a raffle to win a trip to the beach at St. Georgia Island.

"We've been doing this event for four years, and so every year is a little bit different. I try to pick a fun mixture of murals and sculptures. Also, we get new art coming to downtown Macon every year, it's so awesome, so I try to make sure to make sure to feature new art from the past year on that year's great art hunt," Macker said.

Now, the hunt is a competition because when you complete it you get entered into a raffle. However, Macker says you can feel free to take your time while exploring and searching for art.

She says most people can do it in three to four hours.

"It's a lot of fun just wander around downtown, discover new art you've never seen before, and then if you want to stop and have lunch or grab a drink or coffee or whatever, it's just super-relaxed and a great, fun way to spend time in downtown Macon," she said.

Macker says the hunt is a great way to explore downtown Macon and give back to the art community.

"They add so much to our community from teaching classes to creating inspiring art. Macon really wouldn't be what it is without the vibrancy of our art community," she said.

Even if you don't win the trip, Macker says everyone can walk away a winner with a 567 Center tote bag, T-shirt, and mini prizes created by Macon artists.