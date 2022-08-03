A new season of entertainment coming to the Grand Opera House in Macon

The theme for this years season of shows is The Grand is a Place for Me.

MACON, Ga. — A new entertainment season is coming to The Grand Opera House in downtown Macon.

"We are really excited to share with the community that we are presenting a full Broadway series this year that you can subscribe to right now," Director of Arts Marketing Julia Rubens said.

The home of Broadway in Central Georgia will be showing Fiddler on the Roof, On Your Feet, and Legally Blonde.

"We are so happy to be going back to our roots, presenting the content that the community knows us for and loves us for," Rubens said.

She said it's great that the community can return to a sense of normalcy.

"The bars will be open, the doors will be open, the lights will go down, and the standing ovations will come back," Rubens said.

There is more than Broadway also coming back to the Grand this season.

Artrageous, an art and music circus, and the Syncopated Ladies, a viral, all-women tap dancing crew who has performed with Beyoncé.

There will also be well-known favorites like The Grand Opera House's cabaret series, which features community members from Central Georgia performing some of your favorite tunes.

The theme for this year's season of shows is The Grand is a Place for Me. Rubens says The Grand wants people to know there is a show for them this season.

"We want communities, everyone, to feel like it is a house for them, it is a place where you're gonna come, enjoy time with their family and friends and you are going to make memories here," she said.

Currently, tickets are only on sale for the Broadway series subscription, but single ticket sales for their other shows are coming soon.

With a subscription, patrons can get first access to the rest of the season.

For more information on shows and tickets, you can check out The Grand Opera House's website or call the box office at 478-301-5470 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; after September, it will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.