Enjoy nature at Amerson River Park during Macon Trails Day

MACON, Ga. — National Trails Day is on Saturday, and NewTown Macon and Bike Walk Macon have a fun way for you to enjoy all the scenic trails around town.

The two groups will be holding a Macon Trails Day event near the playground area at Amerson River Park.

During the event, there will be family-friendly activities, like an adventure challenges you can complete while walking the trails and guided tours walks.

"Take photos, share that you spent some time on the trails. Macon has donzens and dozens of miles of trails here at Amerson but we also have the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park full of trails," Director of Bike Walk Macon Rachel Umana said.

The event is free, but NewTown and Bike Walk will be taking donations to help expand the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

"You can be on sections of the trail and not even realize that you're in a medium sized city. It feels like you've completely departed and you're in the thick of nature," Director of Place for NewTown Macon Emily Hopkins said.

Donations with help NewTown Macon to fully connect Amerson River Park to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park in one continuous trail.

"Every dollar that you donate to the Ocmulgee Heritage trail is reinvested to build more spaces to bike and walk in our scenic areas of Macon," Hopkins said.

Umana says the event is a great opportunity to just get outside and enjoy nature.

"If you're a newcomer to Amerson and you're not familiar with all it has to offer, it's a good opportunity to come out and learn in a beginner way and then come out and enjoy trails more often on your own," Umana said.

Overall, both Umana and Hopkins say the event is to showcase is about getting people outside and showing the beauty of Macon

"It is all about quality of life. We are constantly thinking of ways that we can improve the life people live in Macon for every single citizen. And the great thing about the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail is that it's completely free to get on the trail and go out and explore," Hopkins said.

The event for Macon Trails Day is Saturday at Amerson River park by the playground from 9 a.m. until noon.